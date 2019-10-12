Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1,292.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,745,000 after buying an additional 1,526,113 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Amphenol by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,590,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $344,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,903,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,197,317,000 after purchasing an additional 456,490 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amphenol by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 746,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,476,000 after purchasing an additional 433,038 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,440,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,112,332,000 after purchasing an additional 398,014 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APH. Longbow Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.90.

Amphenol stock opened at $96.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $74.95 and a 52-week high of $105.51.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

