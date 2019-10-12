Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.64.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMPH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 7,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $156,488.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 147,103 shares in the company, valued at $3,136,235.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $103,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,207.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,979 shares of company stock worth $7,405,413. 30.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPH stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,836. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $928.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.14 and a beta of 1.14. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $25.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.90 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

