Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) Insider Hamish Paton Buys 214 Shares

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) insider Hamish Paton acquired 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £149.80 ($195.74).

Hamish Paton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, Hamish Paton acquired 43,718 shares of Amigo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £34,974.40 ($45,700.25).

Shares of AMGO opened at GBX 73 ($0.95) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.17, a current ratio of 14.81 and a quick ratio of 14.76. Amigo Holdings PLC has a one year low of GBX 66.79 ($0.87) and a one year high of GBX 297.50 ($3.89). The firm has a market capitalization of $346.99 million and a P/E ratio of 3.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 180.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amigo in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.25) price objective on shares of Amigo in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Amigo from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 275 ($3.59).

Amigo Company Profile

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

