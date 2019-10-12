Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in Amgen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 21,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Amgen by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,376,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,900 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMGN traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.78. The stock had a trading volume of 121,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,687. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.20. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $211.90. The firm has a market cap of $117.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer set a $240.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.41.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

