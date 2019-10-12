Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Amgen by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 731,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,973,000 after buying an additional 65,821 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 9,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 30,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.58, for a total transaction of $387,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,680.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,671,900 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $4.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,687. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.57 and a 200-day moving average of $186.20. The stock has a market cap of $117.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $211.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $240.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

