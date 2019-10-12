Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ABC Bancorp is a bank holding company. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Shares of ABCB traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.89. 417,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.14. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.97 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 281.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 58,756 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 19.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 967,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 23.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,510,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,551 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

