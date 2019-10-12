AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Stock Position Reduced by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,464,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,309,000 after acquiring an additional 22,051 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 23.8% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 401,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,003,000 after acquiring an additional 77,116 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $393,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 343.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 21.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,571,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,941,000 after acquiring an additional 280,749 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $438.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

In other news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 6,000 shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.96 per share, for a total transaction of $209,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

