American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Stock Position Cut by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 16,538.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 979,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,819,000 after buying an additional 973,948 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,536,000 after buying an additional 926,783 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in American Electric Power by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,691,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,860,000 after buying an additional 585,801 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 4,811.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 464,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,852,000 after buying an additional 454,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEP opened at $92.34 on Friday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $70.31 and a twelve month high of $94.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.24 and a 200-day moving average of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.09.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Electric Power news, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $400,016.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,318.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $110,631.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,071.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.45.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

