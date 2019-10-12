America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) Short Interest Update

America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the August 30th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 180,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 107,517 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the second quarter valued at $567,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the second quarter valued at $378,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 42.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 26,606 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 10.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 20,525 shares during the period. 8.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATAX stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $464.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.30. America First Multifamily Investors has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.22.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.35 million for the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 51.06% and a return on equity of 13.54%.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATAX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

