Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Acquired by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 669,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Amedisys comprises 1.7% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $87,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMED. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 286.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,831,000 after acquiring an additional 999,892 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 937.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 988,533 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,018,000 after purchasing an additional 893,253 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 953,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $114,071,000 after purchasing an additional 45,383 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,052,000 after purchasing an additional 34,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 446,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,263,000 after purchasing an additional 76,403 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $130.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.53. Amedisys Inc has a 1-year low of $97.38 and a 1-year high of $141.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $492.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.79, for a total value of $45,076.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,530.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Paul North sold 10,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,099 shares of company stock worth $3,031,888 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMED shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amedisys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.51.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

