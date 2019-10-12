Alpine Group USVI LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telephone & Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Telephone & Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Telephone & Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Telephone & Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Telephone & Data Systems news, Director Prudence E. Carlson sold 3,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $87,609.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,861.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade Oosterman bought 5,000 shares of Telephone & Data Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $124,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $124,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

TDS stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.36. 1,015,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,836. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.08. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Telephone & Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

