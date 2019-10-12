Alpine Group USVI LLC Purchases Shares of 378,342 Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 378,342 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,728,000. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A comprises 4.0% of Alpine Group USVI LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 226.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 36.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 18.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

LSXMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

In related news, SVP Brian J. Wendling sold 14,533 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $559,084.51. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 3,398 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $95,891.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,990 shares in the company, valued at $281,917.80.

Shares of LSXMA stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.28. The stock had a trading volume of 15,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,459. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average is $39.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.19. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 1-year low of $34.92 and a 1-year high of $43.57.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 8.06%.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

