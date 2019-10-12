Alpine Group USVI LLC Buys New Shares in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Cypress Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $1,127,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 48.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 21,302 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cypress Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $10,536,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Cypress Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $1,287,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cypress Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $1,269,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.85 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of CY stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $23.45. The stock had a trading volume of 235,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,589. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $23.47.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $532.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.96 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

In other news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $67,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $206,280. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cypress Semiconductor Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.