Alpine Group USVI LLC Buys New Holdings in Putnam Master Int. Income (NYSE:PIM)

Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Master Int. Income (NYSE:PIM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 23,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Master Int. Income in the second quarter valued at $893,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Putnam Master Int. Income in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Master Int. Income in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Putnam Master Int. Income by 5.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 599,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 32,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Putnam Master Int. Income by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Master Int. Income alerts:

Putnam Master Int. Income stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.58. The stock had a trading volume of 19,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,560. Putnam Master Int. Income has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Putnam Master Int. Income Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Master Int. Income (NYSE:PIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Int. Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Int. Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.