Alpine Group USVI LLC Acquires New Shares in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 83.3% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 121.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 110.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 197.7% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $325.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.76.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total value of $38,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,084.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.45, for a total value of $3,456,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,305,765.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,073. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,303,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,827,655. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.34 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $379.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

