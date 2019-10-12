Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,378.93.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,215.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,205.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1,171.71. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $970.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,289.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet will post 51.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total value of $65,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $463,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.00, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $338,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,391 shares of company stock worth $6,502,992 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First United Bank Trust acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,996,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 12,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,975,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,574,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

