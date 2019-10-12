Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP lessened its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of E&G Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 26.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 33.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $1,370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America set a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,375.78.

GOOGL traded up $13.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,223.01. The company had a trading volume of 223,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,059. The company has a market cap of $848.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,206.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1,174.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $977.66 and a 1-year high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

