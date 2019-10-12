Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,125 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 4.8% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 33.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $15.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,225.17. 568,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,206.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,174.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $977.66 and a 12 month high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,290.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $1,370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,375.78.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

