Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Cut by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of We Are One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in Alphabet by 180.0% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 70 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 35.1% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total value of $92,892.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $341,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total value of $65,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,391 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,992 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $6.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,208.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,414. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,204.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1,171.61. The company has a market cap of $837.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $970.11 and a 1 year high of $1,289.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,360.00 price objective (up previously from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,378.93.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

