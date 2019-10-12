Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the August 30th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $33.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $253.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.78. Alico has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.81.

Get Alico alerts:

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.57 million during the quarter. Alico had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.99%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alico by 107.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alico by 8.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alico by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alico by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alico by 3.3% during the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which comprise contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.