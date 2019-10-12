Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $918.11 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will post $918.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $901.20 million and the highest is $932.64 million. Albemarle posted sales of $777.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year sales of $3.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ALB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $157.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.15.

ALB traded up $3.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.91. 1,316,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,210. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $58.63 and a twelve month high of $108.74. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 26.82%.

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris acquired 3,090 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.66 per share, with a total value of $199,799.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,383,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Albemarle by 30.8% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,777,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,000 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the second quarter valued at $51,037,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,304,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $584,695,000 after acquiring an additional 682,231 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Albemarle by 51.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,231,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,729,000 after acquiring an additional 420,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 27.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,720,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,028,000 after acquiring an additional 375,253 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

