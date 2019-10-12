Aladdin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.58 Million (ADN)

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Aladdin has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Aladdin has a total market capitalization of $15.54 million and $5.58 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aladdin token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BITKER, TOPBTC, BitForex and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,337.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.61 or 0.02168770 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.78 or 0.02699095 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00672371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012001 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00645753 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00056572 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00441197 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012031 BTC.

Aladdin Token Profile

Aladdin (ADN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2015. Aladdin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,859,484,835 tokens. Aladdin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aladdin’s official message board is medium.com/@adncoinofficial . Aladdin’s official website is adncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Aladdin Token Trading

Aladdin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BITKER, TOPBTC and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aladdin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aladdin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

