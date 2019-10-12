Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Green Valley Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 16.6% in the second quarter. Green Valley Investors LLC now owns 494,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,985,000 after buying an additional 70,345 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 9.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 219,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,766,000 after buying an additional 18,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 4.4% in the second quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $217.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.44 and a 12-month high of $232.47. The company has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.28%.

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $227.16 per share, with a total value of $4,543,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,783 shares in the company, valued at $103,081,346.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target (up previously from $214.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $168.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.14.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

