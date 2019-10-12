Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AGRX. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agile Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.45.

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.38. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 2,219.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 73,238 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 27.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 36,212 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,269 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 104,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 129.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 978,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,254,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 120,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

