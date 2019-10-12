Affiance Financial LLC Sells 2,324 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Affiance Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,532 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.0% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 25,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 100,645 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 517,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,215,000 after acquiring an additional 49,085 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 246,662 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.7% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 17,432 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.18. 326,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,048,480. The firm has a market cap of $246.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Nomura set a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.81.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,260.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $81,128.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,906.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,722 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

