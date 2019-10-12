Affiance Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 16,270 TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSI. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 626,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 93,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,262,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSI traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.72. The stock had a trading volume of 21,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,216. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.65. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $5.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.084 dividend. This is a boost from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

