Affiance Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Affiance Financial LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 10.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 229.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 674.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.04. 4,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,848. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.03. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.94 and a 12-month high of $37.05.

