Affiance Financial LLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,237,000 after buying an additional 71,130 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,570,000 after buying an additional 29,569 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 12,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,435,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDE traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,258. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $71.70 and a 1-year high of $103.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.6735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

