Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the August 30th total of 144,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 184,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Aethlon Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 76,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned 0.40% of Aethlon Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

