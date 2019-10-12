ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$114 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.34 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADTN. ValuEngine raised shares of ADTRAN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. MKM Partners cut shares of ADTRAN from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of ADTRAN from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ADTRAN has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.80.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $9.04 on Friday. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $18.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.24.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $156.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

