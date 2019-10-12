ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$114 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.34 million.
A number of research firms recently commented on ADTN. ValuEngine raised shares of ADTRAN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. MKM Partners cut shares of ADTRAN from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of ADTRAN from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ADTRAN has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.80.
NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $9.04 on Friday. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $18.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.24.
About ADTRAN
ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.
