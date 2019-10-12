Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADNT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adient from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adient in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Adient from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group cut Adient from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Adient from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.27.

NYSE ADNT opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Adient has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $33.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.26.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adient will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Adient by 231.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Adient in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

