AdHive Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last Week (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One AdHive token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid. AdHive has a total market cap of $165,467.00 and $16.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AdHive has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AdHive

AdHive is a token. Its launch date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV . AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv . The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

