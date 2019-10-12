Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Raised to $59.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target raised by SunTrust Banks from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Activision Blizzard to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Shares of ATVI traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.82. 7,965,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,877,577. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.09. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $80.25. The company has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,463.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $6,445,591.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,844 shares of company stock worth $7,266,020. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

