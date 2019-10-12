Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.29

Acorn Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:ACFN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.29 and traded as high as $0.27. Acorn Energy shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 9,602 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29.

Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter.

Acorn Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, batteries, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

