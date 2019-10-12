ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ACIW. Zacks Investment Research raised ACI Worldwide from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ACI Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ACI Worldwide has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.33.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. ACI Worldwide has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $35.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average is $32.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.29.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.24. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $297.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 89.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

