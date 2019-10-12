Accent Group Ltd (ASX:AX1) Insider Michael Hapgood Sells 53,829 Shares

Accent Group Ltd (ASX:AX1) insider Michael Hapgood sold 53,829 shares of Accent Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.67 ($1.18), for a total value of A$89,894.43 ($63,754.91).

Michael Hapgood also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Accent Group alerts:

On Monday, September 16th, Michael Hapgood sold 83,283 shares of Accent Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.67 ($1.18), for a total value of A$139,082.61 ($98,640.15).

On Friday, September 13th, Michael Hapgood sold 185,676 shares of Accent Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.68 ($1.19), for a total value of A$311,935.68 ($221,230.98).

On Monday, September 9th, Michael Hapgood sold 368,036 shares of Accent Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.73 ($1.23), for a total value of A$636,702.28 ($451,561.90).

Shares of AX1 stock opened at A$1.60 ($1.13) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is A$1.51. Accent Group Ltd has a 12 month low of A$1.05 ($0.74) and a 12 month high of A$1.77 ($1.25). The firm has a market capitalization of $865.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.48.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Accent Group’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

Accent Group Company Profile

Accent Group Limited engages in the retail, distribution, and franchise of footwear, apparel, and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. Its brands include The Athlete's Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Merrell, CAT, Vans, Dr. Martens, Saucony, Timberland, Sperry, Palladium, Stance, and Podium Sports.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Accent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.