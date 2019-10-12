Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 5,469 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,469 shares during the quarter. Marriott International accounts for 2.6% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $17,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 373.9% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 373.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 14,915 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total value of $1,912,103.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,548.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 3,376 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $446,172.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,157 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,421. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Marriott International from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marriott International from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $3.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.44. The company had a trading volume of 792,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,262. The stock has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.28. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $100.62 and a one year high of $144.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 113.75% and a net margin of 6.81%. Marriott International’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.