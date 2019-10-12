Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Purchases 10,066 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,066 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in United Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 2,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total transaction of $567,012.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,929.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 33,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $4,559,355.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 112,458 shares in the company, valued at $15,186,328.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,123 shares of company stock worth $13,787,015. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.81.

UTX traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.39. 200,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680,964. The firm has a market cap of $115.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.76 and its 200 day moving average is $132.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $100.48 and a one year high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

