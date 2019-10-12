Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 32,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,517,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,270,000. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathlight Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $14.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,223.76. The stock had a trading volume of 64,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,059. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,206.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1,174.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $977.66 and a 52 week high of $1,296.97. The stock has a market cap of $847.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $1,370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,375.78.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

