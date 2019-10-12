Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,012 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 22,618 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.3% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP stock traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,663,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,990. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.88. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.08 and a fifty-two week high of $180.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cascend Securities lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.15.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

