Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Buys 1,245 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Chevron by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 55.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 154.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.13. 2,143,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,429,116. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.48 and a 200 day moving average of $120.78. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $140.00 price target on Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.47.

In related news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $1,754,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,306.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

