Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Acquires Shares of 1,570 L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.70. 31,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,185. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.54. The company has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $123.24 and a twelve month high of $217.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.19%.

In other L3Harris news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 11,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $2,548,838.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,673.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis Hay III purchased 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $203.34 per share, with a total value of $1,992,732.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,722 and sold 511,068 shares valued at $108,033,097. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

