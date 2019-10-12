Aave (LEND) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.14 Million

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Aave has a total market cap of $6.14 million and $198,724.00 worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aave has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aave token can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Alterdice, Gate.io and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00041196 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $509.95 or 0.06101203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000223 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00042420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00016660 BTC.

Aave Profile

LEND is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Aave's total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Aave's official Twitter account is @ETHLend

The official website for Aave is ethlend.io. Aave's official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, Bibox, Gate.io, ABCC, Binance, Kyber Network, IDEX, BiteBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

