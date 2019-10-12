AA (LON:AA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $44.24

AA PLC (LON:AA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 44.24 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.59), with a volume of 2088214 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.50 ($0.59).

AA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AA in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of AA from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AA in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AA in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 60 ($0.78).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 58.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 61.62. The company has a market cap of $284.21 million and a P/E ratio of 5.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. AA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

About AA (LON:AA)

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

