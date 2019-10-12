A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) Price Target Cut to GBX 520 by Analysts at Barclays

A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 520 ($6.79) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on A.G. Barr from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a report on Friday, October 4th. Liberum Capital began coverage on A.G. Barr in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 580 ($7.58) target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC reiterated a reduce rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. A.G. Barr presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 590 ($7.71).

Shares of A.G. Barr stock opened at GBX 561 ($7.33) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $632.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 591.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 765.66. A.G. Barr has a one year low of GBX 540 ($7.06) and a one year high of GBX 980 ($12.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.66%. A.G. Barr’s payout ratio is presently 0.60%.

In related news, insider Nick Wharton bought 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 646 ($8.44) per share, for a total transaction of £10,316.62 ($13,480.49). Also, insider Stuart Lorimer purchased 3,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 618 ($8.08) per share, for a total transaction of £19,986.12 ($26,115.41). Insiders have purchased 4,906 shares of company stock worth $3,075,647 in the last quarter.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Carbonates, Still Drinks and Water, and Other segments. The company offers flavored, carbonated soft, sparkling and still soft, juice fruit, flavored energy, squash, non-carbonated, natural, and blended exotic juice drinks, as well as other juices and soft drinks; spring and sparkling water; mixers and iced tea; and fruit cocktail mixers, including purées and syrups.

