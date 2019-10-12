$9.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) to post $9.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.69 billion. Magna International posted sales of $9.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year sales of $40.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.62 billion to $40.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $40.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.92 billion to $42.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Magna International.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. Magna International had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $63.00 price target on shares of Magna International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

NYSE MGA traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $51.86. 605,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.55.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magna International (MGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.