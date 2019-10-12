$88.00 Million in Sales Expected for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to post $88.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.45 million. Synchronoss Technologies posted sales of $83.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year sales of $344.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $343.67 million to $344.92 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $370.25 million, with estimates ranging from $368.34 million to $372.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.19 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 81.70% and a negative net margin of 55.89%. Synchronoss Technologies’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNCR shares. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Synchronoss Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Synchronoss Technologies stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.79. 14,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,430. The company has a market capitalization of $241.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.82. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

In other news, insider Ronald Prague sold 8,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $68,993.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mary P. Clark sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $37,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,164 shares of company stock valued at $122,154 in the last 90 days. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $9,209,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 28,423 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $850,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

