$875.23 Million in Sales Expected for MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) This Quarter

Analysts expect MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) to post $875.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $881.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $860.00 million. MEDNAX reported sales of $896.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year sales of $3.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $868.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

MD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded MEDNAX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on MEDNAX to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded MEDNAX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.30.

In related news, Director Michael Fernandez acquired 122,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,613,432.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 350,288 shares in the company, valued at $7,478,648.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $104,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,235.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 38.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 166.0% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MD remained flat at $$21.20 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,970. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.76. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $19.93 and a twelve month high of $46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.73.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

