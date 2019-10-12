80,000 Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Purchased by Selz Capital LLC

Selz Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 39.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 135.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 318.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPM traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,365. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.66. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 10.15 and a beta of -0.12.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Wheaton Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $189.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WPM. Barclays upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. GMP Securities downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

