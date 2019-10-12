73,659 Shares in Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 73,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.98% of Neovasc as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Neovasc by 72.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVCN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neovasc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Neovasc stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.54. Neovasc Inc has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neovasc Inc will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

